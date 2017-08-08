Trial ordered for man charged with Kent Co. boy’s murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A judge listened to tearful testimony Tuesday from the mother of a 4-year-old boy killed in Kent County.

Sonja Hernandez was among those who testified in 63rd District Court Tuesday in the preliminary hearing for Elis Nelson Ortiz-Nieves, who was also crying in court.

“I shouldn’t have never went to work,” said a tearful Hernandez.

Ortiz-Nieves pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, first-degree child abuse and being a habitual offender in connection to the June death of his girlfriend’s son, Giovanni Mejias.

Testimony started Tuesday with a Kent County Sheriff’s Deputy Jack Wood, who said he heard kids screaming when he arrived at the mobile home in Gaines Township where Giovanni was.

The deputy said the boy “didn’t look good” when he showed up, with bruising all over his body.

Giovanni’s mother testified the boy was throwing up the day before he died, but she didn’t take him to the doctor because she didn’t think much of it.

She said she came home on a break and found Giovanni unresponsive.

“And then I just asked them what’s going on, they said Gi-Gi was choking and he stopped breathing,” she recounted.

“I hear Nelson crying so I ran inside,” she tearfully continued.

Hernandez testified that’s where she saw Giovanni lying on the floor.

Ortiz-Nieves reportedly told detectives when he found the boy stiff and unresponsive, he kept pouring water into his mouth. He also allegedly told detectives he was jabbing Giovanni in the stomach in an effort to get him to vomit.

Emergency responders were able to revive the boy, but he soon died at the hospital.

Dr. David Start, who performed the autopsy on Giovanni, testified that the number of injuries to the boy “was remarkable.”

He believes the boy died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen, caused by an adult. However, he said it is possible his injuries could have been caused by a larger child or an accidental fall.

Ortiz-Nieves previously said he was watching seven kids, three his own, at the time of the incident. His lawyer suggested Giovanni’s older brother could’ve caused the boy’s injury.

Hernandez said Ortiz-Nieves’ relationship with her children was “amazing” and Giovanni “wanted to be just like Nelson.”

She testified Ortiz-Nieves never disciplined the boy and that she trusted him.

The judge ultimately bound the case over, sending Ortiz-Nieves’ case to trial.

