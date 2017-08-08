Victim in fatal Mason County crash identified

AMBER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the victim in a fatal crash on US-10 in Amber Township Saturday.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Jacob Gross of Grayling.

The three-vehicle crash happened at 6:12 p.m. on westbound US-10 Saturday, authorities said.

According to a Mason County Sheriff’s Office release, a westbound 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was sideswiped by an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet Impala that had crossed the centerline. The collision caused the Impala to collide head-on with a trailered sailboat that came through the Impala’s windshield and killed the victim instantly, authorities said.

Authorities said the incident is still under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

