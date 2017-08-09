Authorities ID man found dead on Lake Michigan

Related Coverage MSP releases image of man found dead in Lake Michigan

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — A Fourth of July mystery on Lake Michigan has been solved.

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office says authorities have identified a body found floating on Lake Michigan northwest of Traverse City through dental records. The man recovered on July 4 is 67-year-old Marcus Brandon Adams, investigators say.

In a post on Facebook, the sheriff’s office said Adams sent suicide letters to friends in Oregon, which they received four days after his body was recovered.

Investigators determined Adams made his way to the Ludington area, where he stayed several days at a small resort. He bought a small inflatable watercraft and told people at the resort he was going to explore the Lake Michigan shoreline, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities believe Adams’ watercraft is the dingy they found about 8 miles away from his body.

Adams was originally from the United Kingdom, but moved to Washington D.C. in 2011, according to the sheriff’s office. A friend of his who lives in Washington D.C. reported him missing on July 20. Authorities from that area contacted the sheriff’s office on Aug. 6 and they were able to confirm Adams’ identity thereafter.

The sheriff’s office says investigators are trying to determine if Adams had any relatives abroad. He had no known family in the United States.

