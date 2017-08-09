Blood clot survivor shows off new daughter

Related Coverage Rare surgery saves pregnant woman with brain blood clot





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids woman who underwent a rare surgery that saved her life while she was pregnant is celebrating the birth of a healthy baby daughter.

In February, 24 Hour News introduced you to 37-year-old Mindy Simon. At only five weeks pregnant, she learned she had a blood clot in her brain.

Blood thinners and a tradition surgery failed to get rid of the clot, so doctors took a chance with a special procedure that had been performed only once before in California in 2014. It worked.

Simon’s daughter, Lila Grace, was born July 20. On Wednesday, Simon met with members of the media at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s in Grand Rapids to show Lila off.

“This little girl is a miracle, really. We found out that I was pregnant with her basically two days before we went into the hospital,” Simon told 24 Hour News 8. “Luckily, we knew she was there. That helped shape really what the entire medical team did. They were considering her needs and how that would impact her with everything. So we’re beyond blessed to have this little girl here.”

After weeks of occupational, physical and speech therapy, Simon returned to work. Fittingly, she’s a physical therapist.

Simon’s doctor previously said that according to the American Heart Association, the condition Simon with which was diagnosed happens to only three or four per 1 million people each year — but there are about 12 cases in every 100,000 pregnancies because blood clots are more likely during pregnancy.

