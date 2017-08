Related Coverage Kyle Busch comes in 7th at Berlin Raceway





ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — NASCAR star Kyle Busch headlined the Kalamazoo Klash, but he was outraced twice at the Kalamazoo Speedway Wednesday.

In the Klash, Busch finished second. Tyler Roahrig held him off down the stretch to take the checkered flag.

In the 125-lap ARCA series race before the Klash, Bush finished 13th. Travis Braden won that event.

