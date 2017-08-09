Byron Center Avenue crash sends 4 to hospital

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) –- A section of Byron Center Avenue in Byron Township is shut down as authorities investigate a three vehicle crash that injured four people.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Byron Center Avenue at 76th Street, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Four people were taken to the hospital with injuries, but their conditions are unclear.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of current traffic conditions

Byron Center Avenue was still shut down between 72nd and 76th streets at 3:15 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

