Deadly crash shuts down 14 Mile Road in Kent County

Related Coverage Grand Rapids Traffic Conditions

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a young girl from the area is dead in a crash that has shut down 14 Mile Road in Sparta Township.

It happened around 10:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 11000 block of Long Lake Drive, between 14 Mile and 15 Mile roads.

The crash involved one vehicle, dispatchers said.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of current traffic conditions

Authorities say 14 Mile Road is closed at Long Lake Drive; drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.

This is a developing story. We have a crew at the scene; check back for updates on woodtv.com and tune into 24 Hour News 8 at noon for a live report.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

