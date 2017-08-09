Developers revise plans for downtown GR cinema project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The plans for a proposed movie theater in downtown Grand Rapids are changing.



Developers Tuesday morning presented an updated version of their plans to Grand Rapids’ Downtown Development Authority.

The $140 million project was first announced by 616 Development and Loeks Theaters – the parent company of Celebration Cinema in April 2016.

It called for a nine-screen cinema, 40,000 square feet of retail space, a parking ramp with nearly 1,000 spaces, a piazza with an outdoor screen, and 187 residential living units where two parking lots and currently exist at the corner of Ionia Avenue SW and Oaks Street SW, just south of Van Andel Arena.

Phase two of the project would add more living space.

The new proposal would trim the number of proposed residential living spaces to 98 units, but add a 140-room hotel to the mix, along with 30,000 square feet of office space. The number of proposed parking spots is unchanged.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. estimated the first version of the proposed project would generate $369 million in its first decade. It’s unclear how the revised plan would change its economic impact forecast.

Celebration Cinema hopes to open the $140 million project sometime in 2019.

