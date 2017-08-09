Ex-Herman Miller CEO, author Max De Pree dies at 92





HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Max De Pree, the former CEO of Herman Miller, author and well-known civic leader, has died.

De Pree died Tuesday at the age of 92, according to his obituary. He was survived by his wife, two sons, two daughters, 23 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was the CEO of Herman Miller at a time when the company saw exponential growth. De Pree joined the company his father founded in 1947 — after military service in World War II — and became CEO in 1980.

De Pree was also a distinguished author, including “Leadership is an Art” and “Leadership Jazz,” with more than a million book sales worldwide.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Third Reformed Church of Holland, located at 111 W. 13th Street.

Memorial contribution can be made to the Third Reformed Church’s affordable housing fund or the Fuller Theological Seminary’s student scholarship fund.

