Former Montague teacher sentenced for sex crime

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Montague teacher accused of sex crimes involving a student is headed to jail.

Ryan Wright was sentenced last week to a year behind bars with credit for 25 days served.

He was charged in March for the crime, which authorities say happened at the school between June 2016 and February of this year.

On June 23, he pleaded no contest to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. A count of third-degree CSC was dismissed under the terms of a plea agreement.

Wright, 37, had worked at Montague High School as a physical education teacher. He was fired on April 17.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

