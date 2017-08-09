Grand Traverse Resort and Spa: “There’s so much to experience in one spot!”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer doesn’t officially end until late next month, so don’t worry… there’s plenty of sunshine and summer days left to experience.

There’s one spot in particular that we love, which is an awesome road trip destination – Grand Traverse Resort and Spa!

>>> Take a look in the video above, to see all the fun possibilities.

There’s so much to experience in one spot: a spa, shopping, fantastic food… and when it comes to golf, they’ve got a prestigious golf school offering great clinics for any skill level.

The resort also has some fun summer and fall packages available, like a wine and spa package, a family fun package, and there’s also specials for midweek or weekend getaways.

You can call Grand Traverse to book a reservation or find more information by going to https://www.grandtraverseresort.com/.

…and here’s something to put on your fall calendar: Grand Traverse Resort and Spa is hosting the third annual “Great Beerd Run” on November 11th – a fun 5K run celebrating all things Beer and Beard!

