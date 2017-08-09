Lowell mayor pro tem resigning from city council

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Lowell Mayor Pro Tem Alan Teelander is resigning.

The city said in a Wednesday release that Teelander’s resignation from the city council is effective midnight Thursday. The council will likely formally accept his resignation at its next scheduled meeting, which is set for Aug. 21.

“I consider Alan Teelander a friend, however, Alan did what he believed was in the best interest of the City of Lowell,” Mayor Mike DeVore said in a Wednesday statement. “Alan loves the City of Lowell and I am supportive of his decision. I wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

The term he was elected to serve doesn’t end until January 2020. The city council must appoint someone to serve the remainder of that term within 30 days of the seat being vacated.

