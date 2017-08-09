Man hit, killed by acquaintance in GR identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have identified a man who was killed when he was ran over in the Creston neighborhood in Grand Rapids Tuesday.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Avenue NE and Travis Street. Police said investigators determined it was the result of a dispute between two parties, both of which have been identified.

Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Robert Frank Price.

GRPD said the vehicle involved and its driver were at the scene when they arrived. The driver was detained and the vehicle taken in as evidence.

According to a Grand Rapids Police Department release, the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has been consulted, but no charges have been filed yet.

Police said the results of the autopsy are pending and the incident is still under investigation.

