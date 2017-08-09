Top seeds compete in Round 5 of USTA Championships

Related Coverage Highlights: Round 4 of USTA Championships





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The top seeds in two divisions of the United States Tennis Association Championships were on the courts today in Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo College’s Stowe Stadium is hosting the 10-day event, which is the largest junior championship in the U.S. The winner of the 18s division will receive a spot in the U.S. Open.

Top-seeded 18-year-old Sam Riffice of Orlando took on Gianni Ross, who presented Riffice with a significant challenge during the first set. However, he ultimately fell to Riffice: 7-5, 6-2.

In the 16-year-old bracket, top-seeded Brandon Nakashima of San Diego dominated his fifth round match against Spencer Whitaker of Virginia, 6-1, 6-0.

The competition will continue Thursday in Kalamazoo.

