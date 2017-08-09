Wyoming police seek man in store worker CSC

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) –- Police in Wyoming are releasing an image of a man accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a female worker at a local grocery store.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety was called to the store around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29.

Investigators say the suspect left before officers arrived.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the store where the alleged criminal sexual conduct happened.

Anyone who recognized the man in the surveillance photo is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

