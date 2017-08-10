GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – WOOD TV8 is helping to host the 18th Annual Positively Warren Golf Classic event, in honor of Warren Reynolds former WOOD TV8 Anchor.

The event will be Monday, August 14th 2017 at Thousand Oaks Golf Course, 4100 Thousand Oaks Drive Grand Rapids, MI 49525.

All proceeds for this event will go towards the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame.

Warren Reynolds was the first person to receive the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award.

There will be a shotgun start, four person men’s and women’s mixed scramble style of play, and includes 18 holes on one of the best golf courses in Michigan.

The Itinerary for the event is listed below.

11:00 a.m. – Registration & Lunch

1:00 p.m. – Shotgun Start

5:30 p.m. – Mix and Mingle

6:30 p.m. – Dinner & Auction

For more information about the 18th Annual positively Warren Golf event or to registered click here.

