20 Monroe Live hosting ArtPrize Nine Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — New downtown Grand Rapids venue 20 Monroe Live will play host to the ArtPrize Nine Awards Ceremony.

ArtPrize Executive Director Christian Gaines made the announcement live on Daybreak Thursday. The Oct. 6 show, which is sponsored by the DTE Energy Foundation, will start at 7:30 p.m. You can see it live on WOOD TV8 and at a watch party at Rosa Parks Circle.

New this year, the ceremony will be followed by the “ArtPrize After Dark” party at 20 Monroe Live. Presented by bottled water brand LIFEWTR, it will feature live music from house band ONEFREQ and jazz performer Masego.

Tickets to ArtPrize After Dark will cost $9.99 and will go on sale online in early September. ArtPrize is also partnering with radio station 1045 WSNX to give away 10 pairs of tickets. That contest will start on the radio Sept. 25.

On Daybreak, Gaines also talked about the Volunteer Kick-Off Party being held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 200 Monroe Ave. NW in Grand Rapids. That event is open to volunteers and community members and will also include details about what’s in store for ArtPrize Nine.

ArtPrize Nine runs Sept. 20 through Oct. 8. It will include more than 1,300 entries from artists from 41 U.S. states and territories and 47 countries at 175 venues.

The world’s largest art competition will give out some $500,000 at the ceremony, including $10,000 in public and juried category prizes and two $200,000 grand prizes. The competition altered its voting structure this year, combining 20 finalists chosen by the public and 20 by jurors into a single pool to be considered for both public vote and juried awards.

