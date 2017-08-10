Authorities searching for suspect in Holland bank robbery

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a suspect that robbed a bank in Holland Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 11:57 a.m. at West Michigan Community Bank, located at 82 Douglas Ave., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

A description on the suspect and the details of the robbery were not immediately available.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information on the robbery is encouraged to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

