Blown tire blamed for I-69 crash; 1 seriously injured

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash that temporarily shut down a portion of northbound I-69 in Calhoun County, according to investigators.

It happened around 2:58 p.m. Thursday on the highway just north of Michigan Avenue (Business Loop 94) in Marshall Township, west of Marshall.

The rider was riding north when the rear tire of his 2014 Victory bike blew out, causing him to lose control, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department.

The rider, a 45-year-old man from Goodlettsville, Tennessee was flown to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo with a serious head injury. Investigators say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Northbound I-69 was shut down for about a half hour following the crash, but has since reopened.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

