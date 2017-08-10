Crash involving semi knocks down electrical lines

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash involving a vehicle and a semi-truck Thursday morning knocked electrical lines down and caused injuries.

It happened around 11:29 a.m. at the intersection of 64th Avenue and Perry Street in Zeeland, authorities said.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department said there is someone pinned in to their vehicle. The severity of injuries is unknown at this point.

Further details on the status of the drivers and cause of the accident were not immediately available.

More information will be provided on woodtv.com as it becomes available.

