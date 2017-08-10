Department of Treasury warns of state debt scam

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Treasury is warning residents about a scam involving the federal government paying outstanding tax debts.

The scam implies that the federal government will pay outstanding state tax debts or other state debts.

Michigan’s treasury department has received an increase of individuals attempting to pay outstanding debts with routing numbers form two U.S. Department of Treasury bureaus. People are listing their Social Security numbers as the checking account number and listing the bank as one of the bureaus.

As part of the scam, groups are holding seminars fraudulently teaching attendees to use federal routing numbers to resolve outstanding government debts.

Anyone who thinks they may have an outstanding state debt is encouraged to call the Michigan Department of Treasury’s Office of Collections at 517.636.5265 or go to http://www.michigan.gov/treasury.

