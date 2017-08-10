Deputies: Drunk pedestrian causes 2-car crash

TALMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a two-vehicle crash caused by a suspected drunk man in the road.

It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on Lake Michigan Drive near First Avenue in Talmadge Township, west of Walker.

Deputies say the intoxicated man tried running through five lanes of traffic on Lake Michigan Drive when he stumbled into a vehicle. The driver swerved into another lane and struck a vehicle.

Both drivers stopped and called 911. The pedestrian tried to get away from the scene, but was found a half-mile away by Walker police, according to an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies say the pedestrian, a 26-year-old Grand Rapids man, was highly intoxicated and not cooperating with law enforcement. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

