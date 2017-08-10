FBI arrests Montcalm Co. man suspected in crime spree

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The manhunt for a suspect in a series of robberies spanning two states is over.

Jacob Savickas, 33, was arrested without incident Wednesday at a local hotel by the FBI Violent Fugitive Task Force, according to a Kent County Sheriff’s Department release.

The Howard City native was wanted on multiple warrants for unarmed robberies around Michigan and Indiana, including:

The robberies he is a suspect in are:

July 26: J & H Mobil at 4404 Clyde Park Ave., Wyoming

July 27: Admiral gas station, 194 S. Main Street NE, Cedar Springs

July 27: Marathon gas station, W. Western Avenue, South Bend, IN

July 27: Low Bob’s 4505 N. Ameritech Dr., South Bend, IN

July 28: Beacon Credit Union, 820 North Broadway, Peru, IN

Aug. 1: Next Door Food Store, 4616 Alpine Ave. NW, Alpine Township

Police said he is also a person of interest in the Aug. 2 robbery of the Independent Bank branch on Plainfield Avenue NE. Authorities said Savickas may also have been involved in crimes in Walker that happened that same morning.

During each of his robberies, Savickas handed a note demanding money, but didn’t imply he had a weapon in any of the incidents.

Court records indicate Savickas had substance abuse problems. Files noted that he “admits to daily use of alcohol and cocaine” and “has a history of drug abuse.”

Court records show in May, Savickas applied for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, which would allow him to work out a plan to repay his debts over the next five years. According to bankruptcy court records, he owes nearly $45,000 to 49 creditors.

Savickas remains in the Kent County jail on previous warrants for larceny and violating parole.

