I-75 closed in Michigan following police chase, standoff

LUNA PIER, Mich. (AP) — Authorities shut down Interstate 75 in southeastern Michigan near the Ohio state line as they tried to get a man who led them on a chase to surrender.

Michigan State Police say the chase started near the Detroit suburb of Pontiac and ended early Thursday near the Monroe County community of Luna Pier. Police stopped the vehicle, but they say the man refused to surrender and might harm himself or others.

State police say that during the chase the man used Facebook live to make threats toward officers and was believed to have a gun. No injuries were reported. The freeway remained closed on Thursday as police tried to resolve the situation, snarling traffic in the area.

