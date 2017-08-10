La-Z-Boy furniture : taking you beyond the comfy chair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some furniture is so famous, it needs no introduction! Generations of families have enjoyed La-Z-Boy Furniture… a line made popular by their extra comfy chairs.

Although, in the nearly 90 years it’s been around, this Michigan-based company has changed a lot, and today, there’s a greater emphasis on design and style than ever before.

In the video above, we show you the many faces of La-Z-Boy: how it can work in any home, any room, and be super stylish.

>>> Take a look in the video above!

Sometimes it helps to have the insight of a designer like Kat, to inspire you to think outside the box. Just a reminder, you can receive complimentary design service when you purchase furniture from La-Z-Boy Furniture anytime!

When you have the opportunity to visit the showroom on 28th Street in Grand Rapids you realize La-Z-Boy is a lot more than comfortable chairs… it’s lamps, tables, artwork, dining room sets, and a whole lot more!

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

4445 28th Street SE

Grand Rapids

Open 7 days a week

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

