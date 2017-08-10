Man hospitalized after accidentally setting self on fire

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was flown to the hospital with burns after he tried to destroy a beehive.

It happened in the 28000 block of Middle Crossing Road in Cass County’s Silver Creek Township, near Dowagiac.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found that a neighbor was able to put out the fire.

Deputies say 46-year-old Leslie Howard Cross II was trying to exterminate an underground beehive when he accidentally caught himself on fire.

Cross was flown by a Memorial Medflight helicopter to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

The case remains under investigation, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

