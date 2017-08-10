Memorial softball tournament for Officer Ginka Thursday





NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — A memorial softball tournament honoring fallen Norton Shores Officer Jon Ginka is being held Thursday.

Ginka died from injuries he sustained in the May 10 crash while on duty.

The tournament will be held from 5 p.m. till 9 p.m. at Rose Park, located at 100 W. Randall Road in Norton Shores. The event will include a bounce house, obstacle course, truck displays and more. There will also be free food.

Donations from Thursday’s softball tournament will benefit the fallen officer’s two children.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

