New plans revealed for Kzoo’s former Alamo Drafthouse

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A new theater is starting to take shape in building once occupied by the Alamo Drafthouse.

Work is already underway at 180 Portage Street in downtown Kalamazoo.

After months of speculation, there’s now proof AMC Theaters is moving into the space. 24 Hour News 8 found what appeared to be blueprints posted for the construction crew that were labeled “AMC Kalamazoo 10.”

Kalamazoo building official Bob McNutt said the permit to remodel the closed theater was issued Aug. 1.

AMC Theaters plans to update the box office, restrooms and concession stands. The company also plans to install recliner seating. It’s unclear if the new theater will offer a food menu.

AMC Theaters already operates theaters in Walker, Holland and Big Rapids. It’s unclear when AMC’s new theater will open.

The project superintendent told 24 Hour News 8 he’s not allowed to talk to the media, and the company has not returned 24 Hour News 8’s messages seeking comment.

The Alamo Drafthouse closed in spring, after about 3.5 years in business. It was one of only a few West Michigan movie theaters that sell alcohol.

