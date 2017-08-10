Perseid meteor shower to light up W. MI sky this weekend

Related Coverage FREE: Storm Team 8 weather app

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Star gazers, rejoice: One of the best celestial shows of the year will light up West Michigan’s sky this weekend.

Earth is set to once again pass through the dust of the Swift-Tuttle comet, sparking the annual Perseid meteor shower.

The shower peaks Aug. 12 when the Earth is in the dustiest part of the comet trail, producing 80 to a few hundred meteors per hour.

The warm summer weather typically makes the Perseid meteor shower a fan favorite.

To watch it, head to a dark location and look northeast beginning at about 11 p.m. Saturday.

Unfortunately for spectators, the moon will be in its waning gibbous stage, when it is three-quarters full. The brightness of the moon will make it harder to see some meteors produced by the shower.

A bright moon typically reduces the number of visible meteors by half. This year, the shower is expected to produce about 80 to 150 meteors per hour; the effect of the moon means about 40 to 75 meteors will be visible per hour.

Still, the Perseid shower has a history of producing “fireball” meteors, which experts say are easier to spot despite moonlight. Some meteors are expected to produce a train, or a spectrum of colors.

As of Friday afternoon, Storm Team 8 expected clearing skies Friday and Saturday night. You can track the changing conditions as well as the moon phase by downloading the free Storm Team 8 weather app.

Although the Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend, meteors will be visible through the end of August.

