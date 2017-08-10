Photojournalist/Editor

24 Hour News 8 has an opportunity to join our team of talented photojournalists and editors. This full-time position will involve a significant amount of editing video for TV and digital platforms. Working knowledge of ENG and DSNG technology is required. Our photojournalist/editors are responsible for shooting video, editing, conducting interviews, and producing content.

If you have an eye for good visuals, please apply at HERE.

No phone calls please.

Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability

