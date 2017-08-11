4 members of GR vets home kicked out for illegal activity

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Four members of the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans are being kicked out of the home for selling non-taxed cigarettes.

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency issued a statement on the matter, saying administrators at the home became aware of the activity in 2016. Following an internal review, the members involved were given a warning on the rules of the home and state laws on the sale of tobacco products, the statement said.

After receiving more information in January 2017, staff at the home contacted law enforcement, leading to an investigation by Michigan State Police.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, the matter has been turned over to the state Attorney General’s office for review. The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency’s statement said the individuals have been informed orally and in writing of their dismissal and have been advised of rights to appeal the decision.

The statement said arrangements are being made for the discharged members to be transferred for safe placement.

