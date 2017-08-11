Authorities searching for suspect in armed robbery

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a suspect that robbed a convenience store in South Haven Friday morning.

The robbery happened around 8:50 a.m. at a convenience store located at 04237 County Rd. 687 in South Haven, according to a Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office release.

Authorities said the suspect entered the business, pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the victim and demanded cash from the registers. Initially, the victim refused, and the suspect came behind the counter with the weapon drawn and demanded the registers to be opened, the release said.

The victim fled out the front entrance when the suspect began taking money and started yelling to get attention from neighbors, authorities said.

When the victim began screaming, the robber gave chase initially and then fled the scene in an older black Chevrolet Impala heading southbound on Co. Road 687, authorities said. The vehicle has damage to the right front end, tinted windows and a Michigan plate.

During the robbery, the suspect was wearing dark blue trousers, black shoes, a light-blue hooded sweatshirt, a ball cap with a camouflage pattern on the brim and a black mask on the lower half of his face.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

