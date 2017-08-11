Charter bus involved in US-131 crash near Rockford

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are on scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a charter bus on US-131 near Rockford.

It happened around 5 a.m. Friday on northbound US-131 near 10 Mile Road in Plainfield Township.

The right lane and exit ramp from northbound US-131 to 10 Mile Road are closed due to the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Traffic Conditions

At this time, it’s unknown the extent or number of injuries.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew at the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

