Fast forward to pain free: Ketamine Infusion Therapy changes lives in the community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Michigan Pain Consultants, West Michigan’s premier pain management provider, is offering Ketamine Infusion Therapy to their extensive comprehensive treatment programs. Ketamine Infusion Therapy, once only available at medical centers such as the esteemed Mayo Clinic, provides relief of chronic pain symptoms and depression.

Michigan Pain Consultants have been doing Ketamine infusions for 4 years for thousands of patients.

Ketamine is a safe analgesic medication that was developed more than 50 years ago for use primarily by anesthesiologists for sedation during surgery. The therapy is on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines, and is one of the most commonly used pharmaceuticals in the world.

How does the therapy work?

Ketamine Infusion Therapy relies on the use of a small dose of ketamine that is administered into your bloodstream over the course of 1-2 hours. Ketamine Infusion Therapy is administered on site at Michigan Pain Consultants under close supervision of their trained medical personnel. Infusion treatments take place in a relaxed, comfortable environment.

When Ketamine is given in a series of infusion treatments, by the certified doctors of Michigan Pain Consultants, its effects on treating chronic pain, depression, and mood disorders are very successful.

Who is Ketamine Therapy for?

Ketamine Infusion Therapy is for anyone with pain that isn’t well controlled with injections, nerve blocks, or prescription pain medication. It is also used for PTSD, mood disorders and depression that has been resistant to treatment from ECT and medications. Physicians also use it to treat chronic back and neck pain from failed surgery which is no longer responsive to other forms of treatment.

