Fighting the fight: CLS golf classic to benefit American Cancer Society

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Continental Linen Services (CLS) is “Fighting the Fight” against cancer, embracing tragedies and moving forward. CLS understands that it takes all of us to win the war, so they make the choice every day to do their part. Kurt and Ron Vander Meer lost their father, Ted, to cancer and wanted a way to give back and carry on his legacy. so they created the Ted Vander Meer Memorial Golf Classic.

Will you join them in their efforts to raise money for the American Cancer Society?

In the past 4 years CLS has raised $105,000 benefiting the American Cancer Society. Last year alone, they raised $32,000. Help them beat it this year, at the Ted Vander Meer Memorial Golf Classic!

>>> Learn more in the video above, and the story behind why CLS works so hard to raise awareness.

How to get involved or donate: www.clsimage.com

24/7 help line – information, answers, and hope: 1-800-227-2345

