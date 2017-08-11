GRPD: Man dies after being shot, searching for suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in the southeast side of the city.

Police say they were called around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning to Eastern Avenue SE and Dickinson Street SE on a report of gunshots being heard.

When crews arrived on scene they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot.

It is unclear how many times or exactly where the man was shot.

The victim was transported to the hospital and died later Friday morning.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation, as police work to find suspect information.

At this time no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

