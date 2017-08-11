KCAS Pets of the Week: Phillip and Peanut





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Meet Phillip and Peanut, this week’s adoptable pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

First, meet Phillip, a 1-year-old Boxer mix who has had a sad past. Phillip loves to be active and playful, and would do best in a home that’s not an apartment and with a family who has no small children.

Next, meet Peanut. Peanut is a 4-year-old Yorkie/Poodle mix who was surrendered at KCAS. He has lived with other dogs but he tends to be a bit nervous so he’d do best in a home without small children. Peanut is a real sweetheart who needs a family who will help him build up his confidence.

If you’re interested in adopting Phillip, Peanut or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

—

Online:

Kent County Animal Shelter on Facebook

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

