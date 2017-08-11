Saranac man facing child porn charges

SARANAC, Mich. (WOOD) – A Saranac man is facing multiple child pornography charges following a Michigan State Police investigation.

Kerry Sean Mahoney, 51, was formally charged Wednesday on three counts, including child sexually abusive material possession, child sexually abusive material distribution and using a computer to commit a crime, according to an MSP news release.

Police served two search warrants at Mahoney’s home on Monday and Tuesday and found evidence both times, following an investigation into Mahoney’s online activity, the release said.

Mahoney was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Ionia County jail.

Further details in the case were not released.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children offers resources for parents to help keep their children safe online. That information can be found at www.missingkids.org/safety.

Anyone who may have information regarding possible sexual exploitation can report it online to NCMEC’s CyberTipline.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

