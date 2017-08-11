Suspect in Holland-area bank robbery charged, ID’d

Related Coverage Man arrested after Holland-area bank robbery

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man suspected of robbing a bank in Holland Township was arraigned in Ottawa County 58th District Court Friday.

Daniel Keasey, 57, has been charged with bank robbery with a bond set at $25,000. He is being held at the Ottawa County Correctional Facility.

The robbery happened around noon at the West Michigan Community Bank at 82 Douglas Ave. in Holland Township.

Authorities said Keasey implied he had a weapon and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no customers inside the bank at the time and nobody was injured in the incident.

The suspect’s vehicle was identified through surveillance images from the bank, which was found about a mile from the bank in the 600 block of Douglas Avenue, authorities said.

Keasey was eventually tracked down to Pigeon Creek Park in Olive Township several miles north of the bank and was arrested without incident around 4:15 p.m.

