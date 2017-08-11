Trailer stolen from St. Joseph Co. construction site

A courtesy photo of the trailer stolen from a construction site in St. Joseph County. (Michigan State Police)

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after tools and materials were stolen from a construction site in St. Joseph County.

The items were stolen between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday from a construction site in the 10000 block of Millers Mill Road in Constantine Township, near the Indiana border.

Among the items that were stolen include a trailer storing tools, building materials and batteries from an excavator and bulldozer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police at 269.558.0500.