Volunteer registration open for ArtPrize Nine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize Nine is seeking volunteers for the 19-day event starting in September in Grand Rapids.

Online self-registration opened Friday, allowing volunteers to select what shift they will take. Training programs will take place throughout the event, which will keep the registration open until its conclusion.

Volunteers are required to take part in a training session prior to their shifts, which are scheduled for multiple times throughout the week after Labor Day. There are in-person training sessions and online orientation videos available.

For more information, email ArtPrize at exhibitions@artprize.org or go to http://www.artprize.org/volunteer.

The annual festival will run from Sept. 20 to Oct. 8, including more than 1,300 entries from artists across the U.S. and other countries.

