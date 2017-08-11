Whitecaps set Midwest League record with 24th shutout





PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps came out on top of a matchup featuring two of Michigan’s minor league affiliates Friday night.

The Whitecaps’ pitching staff stole the show during 90s Throwback night, allowing no runs and just four hits in the 6-0 win. It was the 24th shutout of the season for the Whitecaps, a Midwest League record.

Pitcher Anthony Castro picked up his ninth win of the season in the contest after pitching five scoreless innings.

West Michigan scored its first runs in the third inning on a Derek Hill RBI triple, who then scored on a single by Danny Woodrow.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

