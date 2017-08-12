Authorities working to identify remains found in Grand River

AURELIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are working to determine the identity of remains recovered from the Grand River Friday.

Several people were pulling debris from the river when they located what they thought was a human bone, authorities said. Deputies responded to the report and learned additional remains could be submerged, according to an Ingham County Sheriff’s Office release.

They were found at Columbia and Waverly roads where the river flows beneath the section of the road, authorities said.

The release said the Capital Area Dive Team responded and located a container that held remains submerged in the water.

Authorities said it is unclear how long the remains have been in the water.

