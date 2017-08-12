BCPD: Man arrested for firing gun inside home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police say a man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun inside his home.

It happened at 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the first block of Eagle Street.

Authorities say a domestic situation led up to the shot being fired. Police say no one was injured in the shooting, but the man’s wife and children were inside the home during the incident.

The 41-year-old man was arrested for assault with intent to murder, as well as multiple firearm-related violations.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

