National Blueberry Festival underway in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — South Haven’s National Blueberry Festival is underway along the lakeshore.

This morning, the annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast took over the pavilion on Huron Street downtown. A long line of visitors waited patiently for their blueberry-inspired breakfast.

Organizers estimate they fed 1,000 people over the four hour span. Another breakfast planned for Sunday is expected to feed just as many.

Blueberry fest draws people from all, including two young sisters 24 Hour News 8 spoke to from St. Charles, IL.

“I love blueberries… There’s a lot of vegetables and fruit that’s pretty good… lots of good desserts,” Taylor Lapointe said.

Her sister, Kelsey, added the plethora of blueberry pies sold during the festival are also one of their favorites. They are on vacation from Illinois, but timing worked out for them to experience the fun events with their parents and Nana.

Sunday is the last day of the National Blueberry Festival. The rest of the events happening in South Haven can be found on the festival’s website.

