Photos: Dogarama 2017

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:
The 12th Annual Dogarama fill the streets of Zeeland with the joyful sounds of kids playing and dogs barking. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The 12th Annual Dogarama fill the streets of Zeeland with the joyful sounds of kids playing and dogs barking.

Dogarama 2017