PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — After taking the first two games of the series against the Great Lakes Loons, the West Michigan Whitecaps weren’t able to keep their winning streak alive.

The Loons were able to avenge last night’s shutout with one of their own, winning 3-0.

West Michigan was only able to register five hits in the contest, led by two singles by outfielder Chad Sedio.

The Whitecaps will go for the series win at 1 p.m. Sunday at Fifth Third Ballpark.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit