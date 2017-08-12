Wyatt the red panda makes debut at John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Visitors got their first chance to meet the newest resident of the John Ball Zoo: Wyatt the red panda.

The five-year-old animal’s exhibit was unveiled to the public when the zoo opened Saturday.

People interested in meeting Wyatt can visit John Ball Zoo whenever it is open until Dec. 2. Wyatt’s exhibit is located in the Forest Realm at the top of the waterfall.

The red panda came to Grand Rapids from the Chattanooga Zoo in Tennessee.

Red pandas are considered an endangered animal, with less than 10,000 remaining in the wild. In captivity, the animal has a lifespan of 13-15 years.

Although the habitat at the John Ball Zoo is designed to house more than one, red pandas are primarily a solitary species.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

