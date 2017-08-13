2 injured in rollover crash near Middleville

THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a rollover crash south of Middleville Sunday.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. on M-37 near Fawn Avenue in Thornapple Township.

There were two people in the car. Thornapple Township Emergency Services said one was partially ejected in the wreck.

Both people sustained serious injuries, but emergency crews said they were not considered life-threatening.

One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance and the other via Aero Med.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

