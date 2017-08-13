Charlottesville solidarity rallies in GR, Kzoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of people gathered at rallies in West Michigan Sunday to denounce the white supremacists who converged on a Virginia city and show solidarity with those killed and injured when a car rammed into a group of counter-protesters.

ProKzoo, a social justice group, organized the rally at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo.

“I want to bring three simple messages, and I need you to repeat after me,” state Rep. Jon Hoadley, D-Kalamazoo, told the crowd. “This is not okay. This is not normal. We must act.”

In Grand Rapids, the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America and Minorities United Front partnered to host a peace rally in Rosa Parks Circle followed by a Solidarity March to Ah-Nab-Awen Park.

“No Nazis, no KKK, no fascist USA,” marchers chanted.

>>App users can click here to watch the march live

The demonstrators held signs that read “Love is stronger than hate,” and “Good night white pride.” One read simply, “Understanding.”

A candlelight vigil will be held at Ah-Nab-Awen Park.

A similar event is also scheduled for 7 p.m. in Hackley Park in Muskegon, and a prayer service is planned for Monday in Grand Rapids.

The violence in Charlottesville started Saturday as white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups gathered to protest the removal of a statue of Confederal Gen. Robert E. Lee. The Associated Press said it was believed to be the largest gathering of white nationalists in a decade.

One woman was killed and at least 19 other people injured when a car barreled into a group of counter-protesters. The man who authorities say was driving the car, James Fields Jr., had been photographed with a white supremacist group earlier in the day. The U.S. Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into the situation.

The Grand Rapids Police Department took action, beefing up visibility and putting a plan in place for the chance that things turned violent here.

“If this doesn’t evoke some type of an emotional response, then you probably don’t have a pulse. Because this is tragic and it should evoke something,” GRPD Lt. Terry Dixon said. “But as you work through, as we all work through the pains that are happening there, we keep in mind that this is the result of centuries and centuries going back a long time. So as we continue to work through the issues of today, we are asking to please keep a mindful presence. We can assemble in a peaceful manner and get our message across peacefully.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

